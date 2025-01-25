Immigration Crackdown: Trump's Returns to Strict Enforcement

The Trump administration is accelerating immigration enforcement efforts, potentially targeting migrants from Biden-era programs. They are invoking a rarely used statute to enable state and local law enforcement to arrest and detain immigrants illegally in the U.S.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Benjamin Huffman issued a memo on Friday suggesting that officials may revoke temporary legal status from migrants entering through Biden's 'parole' schemes. The memo outlines guidelines for a fast-track deportation process, recently reinstated, affecting those who didn't request asylum within a year. While previously limited, the 'expedited removal' now spans nationwide for individuals within two years of entry.

President Trump, in a series of executive orders, aims to deter illegal immigration, emphasizing deportation. Critics warn this could disrupt families and businesses and target non-criminals. A rights group is suing to block the crackdown, highlighting the plight of 1.5 million migrants who benefited from Biden's programs, now ended by Trump.

