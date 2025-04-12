Trump Secures Multimillion-Dollar Legal Deals Amid Executive Order Battle
President Trump announces agreements with five law firms to provide pro bono services in exchange for avoiding executive orders. These deals, involving hundreds of millions in legal services, include commitments to equitable hiring practices. The firms align with administration-backed causes while some fight back against the orders.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump announced on Friday the completion of agreements with five prominent law firms. These deals aim to avoid the imposition of stringent executive orders, with the firms committed to providing hundreds of millions of dollars in free legal services to causes supported by the administration.
The Republican president's success in negotiating these agreements reflects his ongoing strategy to influence top law firms' operations and avoid potential sanctions imposed by the White House. Among the firms involved are Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Allen Overy Shearman Sterling US LLP, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, and Latham Watkins LLP, each pledging $125 million in pro bono legal service.
Despite some firms' efforts to comply, others like Susman Godfrey have challenged the administration's actions in court. The firm's lawsuit against the executive orders argues that the president's use of power constitutes a grave threat to the foundational principles of the Republic.
