U.S. Voices Concerns to China Over Taiwan and South China Sea

Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed U.S. concerns over China's actions in Taiwan and the South China Sea during a phone call with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. This diplomatic conversation highlights ongoing tensions between the U.S. and China regarding territorial and regional issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 02:32 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 02:32 IST
Secretary of State

Secretary of State Marco Rubio raised concerns with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi over Beijing's actions in Taiwan and the South China Sea. The conversation occurred during a phone call on Friday, as reported by the State Department.

This dialogue marks an ongoing diplomatic exchange addressing contentious territorial issues between the U.S. and China. The U.S. has consistently expressed unease over China's regional activities.

The phone call signifies a continuing U.S. effort to address these matters through diplomatic channels, reflecting the strategic importance of the Taiwan and South China Sea regions in international relations.

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

