U.S. Voices Concerns to China Over Taiwan and South China Sea

Secretary of State Marco Rubio raised concerns with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi over Beijing's actions in Taiwan and the South China Sea. The conversation occurred during a phone call on Friday, as reported by the State Department.

This dialogue marks an ongoing diplomatic exchange addressing contentious territorial issues between the U.S. and China. The U.S. has consistently expressed unease over China's regional activities.

The phone call signifies a continuing U.S. effort to address these matters through diplomatic channels, reflecting the strategic importance of the Taiwan and South China Sea regions in international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)