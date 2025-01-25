Left Menu

The Hidden Life of Jos Leijdekkers: Europe's Most Wanted in Sierra Leone

Convicted cocaine smuggler Jos Leijdekkers, one of Europe's most wanted fugitives, has been living in Sierra Leone for six months. His alleged marriage to the president's daughter and his high-level protection blur the lines between crime and politics. Dutch authorities are actively seeking his extradition.

Updated: 25-01-2025 03:43 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 03:43 IST
In a remarkable twist of fate, Jos Leijdekkers, a convicted cocaine smuggler ranked among Europe's most wanted fugitives, has found refuge in Sierra Leone. Multiple sources and verified media content suggest he may be receiving high-level protection, potentially due to his connections with local political figures.

Leijdekkers, sentenced in absentia to 24 years by a Dutch court, was last believed to be in Turkey. However, updates reveal his current six-month residency in Sierra Leone, raising alarms among international law enforcement about the West African nation's role in global cocaine trafficking.

Rumors circulate about Leijdekkers' alleged marriage to Agnes, the daughter of Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio—claims unconfirmed by Reuters but supported by video and photographic evidence placing him near the president at a local church mass.

