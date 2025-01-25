Minnesota Supreme Court Resolves Political Deadlock

In a critical ruling, the Minnesota Supreme Court sided with House Democrats on Friday, addressing a power struggle that had rendered the state House of Representatives ineffective. The justices confirmed that the House requires a 68-member quorum, countering the 67-member count argued by Republicans.

The House GOP currently holds a 67-66 majority with a special election impending. Democrats hope the ruling will spur negotiations for a power-sharing deal reminiscent of an earlier agreement that unraveled due to a residency issue with a Democratic winner. A tied House could potentially stabilize operations.

Meanwhile, House Democrats are withholding participation until Republicans assure the seating of Democratic Rep. Brad Tabke, amidst fears of Republican exploitation in a pending special election. Chief Justice Natalie Hudson highlighted the imperative of judicial intervention when legislative operations falter.