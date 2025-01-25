Minnesota Supreme Court Resolves Political Deadlock
The Minnesota Supreme Court favored House Democrats in a power struggle with Republicans regarding quorum rules, stating it requires 68 members, not the 67 Republicans argued. The ruling aimed to encourage negotiations for a power-sharing agreement amidst a temporary Republican majority pending a special election.
In a critical ruling, the Minnesota Supreme Court sided with House Democrats on Friday, addressing a power struggle that had rendered the state House of Representatives ineffective. The justices confirmed that the House requires a 68-member quorum, countering the 67-member count argued by Republicans.
The House GOP currently holds a 67-66 majority with a special election impending. Democrats hope the ruling will spur negotiations for a power-sharing deal reminiscent of an earlier agreement that unraveled due to a residency issue with a Democratic winner. A tied House could potentially stabilize operations.
Meanwhile, House Democrats are withholding participation until Republicans assure the seating of Democratic Rep. Brad Tabke, amidst fears of Republican exploitation in a pending special election. Chief Justice Natalie Hudson highlighted the imperative of judicial intervention when legislative operations falter.