Humanitarian Effort: Aid Surges into Gaza Amid Ceasefire

Following a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, over 4,200 aid trucks have entered Gaza, dramatically surpassing previous delivery rates. Despite a significant decrease on Friday, the U.N. continues efforts to provide vital assistance to 2.1 million residents, focusing on addressing hunger and other humanitarian needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 04:46 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 04:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

More than 4,200 aid trucks have poured into the Gaza Strip in six days since the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began, according to the United Nations. However, a notable drop in deliveries was observed on Friday.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that 339 trucks crossed into Gaza on that day, a sharp decline compared to earlier in the week, when truckloads reached as high as 915. A ceasefire condition mandates a daily influx of at least 600 aid-loaded trucks, including 50 carrying fuel, aimed primarily at the North, where famine looms.

OCHA spokesperson Eri Kaneko noted the swift operation efforts to supply the aid to the 2.1 million people affected by the conflict. Despite logistical hurdles during the 15-month war, which included military operations, access limitations, and looting, the U.N. aims to broaden its assistance portfolio in the wake of the ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

