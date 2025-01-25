Left Menu

UN Staff Detention Sparks International Tension in Yemen

The United Nations announced that the Houthi rebels in Yemen have detained seven UN personnel, prompting the suspension of UN operations in Houthi-controlled regions. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the actions and urged the immediate release of the detainees, highlighting the negative impact on humanitarian efforts in Yemen.

Updated: 25-01-2025 05:30 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 05:30 IST
The United Nations has revealed that Houthi rebels in Yemen have detained seven of its personnel in northern Yemen, prompting the organization to halt all movement of UN staff within Houthi-controlled areas.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the detentions and is calling for the immediate release of the captured employees. The arrests, occurring in the capital area of Sanaa, have led to an immediate suspension of official UN staff movements in the region as a safety precaution.

Guterres emphasized that targeting UN personnel hampers essential humanitarian efforts aimed at aiding millions in Yemen. The same Houthi group, affiliated with Iran, has previously detained other international staff, bringing about growing international concern.

