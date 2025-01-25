The Aftermath of a Deadly Tiger Attack in Mananthavady

Efforts are underway in Mananthavady to capture a tiger responsible for the death of a 47-year-old woman, Radha, forest officials disclosed on Saturday. The tragic incident sparked strong protests, prompting authorities to install cages and assure the public of their safety.

Cautious in their approach, officials aim to prevent the tiger from relocating, which would require initiating another operation elsewhere. Meanwhile, Radha's remains were released to her family after assurances from government ministers.

To maintain public order, prohibitory orders have been issued, with a local hartal in effect. This tragedy follows claims by Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran that human-animal conflicts in the state were on the decline.

