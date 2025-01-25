Left Menu

The Aftermath of a Deadly Tiger Attack in Mananthavady

Authorities in Mananthavady intensify efforts to capture a tiger that killed a woman, Radha, sparking protests. Cages are being set up in the area while local officials emphasize a careful approach to avoid relocation of the big cat. Public safety measures and prohibitory orders are in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 25-01-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 11:06 IST
Efforts are underway in Mananthavady to capture a tiger responsible for the death of a 47-year-old woman, Radha, forest officials disclosed on Saturday. The tragic incident sparked strong protests, prompting authorities to install cages and assure the public of their safety.

Cautious in their approach, officials aim to prevent the tiger from relocating, which would require initiating another operation elsewhere. Meanwhile, Radha's remains were released to her family after assurances from government ministers.

To maintain public order, prohibitory orders have been issued, with a local hartal in effect. This tragedy follows claims by Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran that human-animal conflicts in the state were on the decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

