Kejriwal's Promise: A Sewer-Free Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), made a decisive commitment to resolving all sewer-related concerns in Delhi if the party secures another term in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Kejriwal highlighted the extensive development carried out in the city's unauthorised colonies under AAP's governance, emphasizing that notable strides have been made in establishing essential infrastructure like sewer pipelines.

Addressing the issue of sewage-contaminated drinking water in some areas, he pledged swift action by promising to tackle these challenges post-election. The Delhi Assembly elections are set for February 5, with results expected three days later on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)