States Fight Back: Legal Obstacles to Trump's Immigration Policies

As the Trump administration intensifies immigration enforcement, Democratic-led states respond with legislative measures to support immigrants at risk of deportation. States like California and New York propose legal obstacles to federal immigration officials and expand services for those lacking legal status.

In New York, Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz, a former undocumented immigrant, spearheads efforts to ensure immigrants have access to legal counsel in immigration proceedings. Her proposals include state-funded legal aid to defend individuals facing deportation, highlighting the fear many noncitizens in her district experience.

Meanwhile, California advances protective measures for schools with immigrant students to prevent federal immigration raids. This stance contrasts with Republican-led states backing the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration, showcasing a significant national divide.

