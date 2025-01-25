Left Menu

Tragedy on the Border: Fatal Vermont Shootout

A 21-year-old from Washington state has been charged in the death of US Border Patrol Agent David Maland in Vermont. An FBI affidavit details a roadside shootout involving Teresa Youngblut and deceased German Felix Baukholt. The pair had been under surveillance since mid-January.

Updated: 25-01-2025 13:03 IST
A Washington state woman has been charged with the fatal shooting of US Border Patrol Agent David Maland in Vermont, authorities reported on Friday. The incident, which also claimed the life of a German national, occurred amid active surveillance by law enforcement.

Teresa Youngblut, 21, is facing weapons charges following the roadside shootout, which took place in Coventry, Vermont, near the Canadian border. Her companion, Felix Baukholt, was also involved and died in the confrontation. The FBI stated that an immigration check uncovered discrepancies in Baukholt's visa status, though it was later found to be valid.

During the altercation, Youngblut allegedly opened fire on officers, prompting a chaotic response. Findings in their vehicle included unusual items such as cellphones wrapped in foil and tactical gear. Investigations continue, with Youngblut's public defense team declining to comment on the charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

