Bharatpol Portal Revolutionizes Interpol Coordination for Indian Law Enforcement

The Bharatpol portal, launched in January, is streamlining Interpol communications for Indian law enforcement. Facilitated by CBI, it connects state and central agencies for real-time assistance requests and international cooperation. CBI provides training for effective use, enhancing global criminal matter responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 16:23 IST
Nityanand Rai, MoS, Home Affairs (File Photo/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatpol portal, launched this January by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is now facilitating the exchange of Interpol notices and requests for assistance between Indian law enforcement agencies and Interpol, as revealed by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in a Rajya Sabha session.

According to Rai, all Interpol Liaison Officers (ILOs) and Unit Officers (UOs) from various state and central law enforcement agencies have interactive access with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) via the Bharatpol portal. This enables seamless communication with respective agencies. The CBI is responsible for creating login credentials for these officers.

Furthermore, the CBI has implemented extensive training programs for ILOs and UOs, ensuring proficient use of the Bharatpol platform. These efforts include online and headquarters training sessions, along with collaborations like a role-focused training program at CBI Academy to enhance international criminal cooperation through Interpol.

The Bharatpol portal represents a significant technological step forward in streamlining international assistance requests and the issuance of Interpol notices, solidifying India's global law enforcement coordination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

