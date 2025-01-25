Left Menu

Hamas and Israel Ceasefire: Prisoner Exchange Looms

Hamas is set to release four female Israeli soldiers in exchange for Palestinian prisoners amidst a ceasefire agreement aimed at ending the 15-month war in Gaza. The deal, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, involves a phased release of hostages and prisoners, with hopes to advance peace negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 13:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a significant move towards resolving the ongoing conflict, Hamas is preparing to release four female Israeli soldiers on Saturday. This exchange will be conducted under a ceasefire agreement designed to conclude the 15-month war in Gaza by trading them for Palestinian prisoners.

The agreement, brokered by Qatar and Egypt and supported by the United States, marks the second prisoner swap since the ceasefire began. The release includes dozens of prisoners, some convicted of deadly attacks, signaling a shift in the protracted standoff. However, official Israeli comments are pending until the soldiers' release is confirmed.

As part of a phased deal, the ceasefire halts hostilities and outlines a gradual release of hostages including children, women, and older men. It also calls for the partial withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. This initiative underscores a broader effort to bring long-term stability to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

