Hamas and Israel Ceasefire: Prisoner Exchange Looms

In a significant move towards resolving the ongoing conflict, Hamas is preparing to release four female Israeli soldiers on Saturday. This exchange will be conducted under a ceasefire agreement designed to conclude the 15-month war in Gaza by trading them for Palestinian prisoners.

The agreement, brokered by Qatar and Egypt and supported by the United States, marks the second prisoner swap since the ceasefire began. The release includes dozens of prisoners, some convicted of deadly attacks, signaling a shift in the protracted standoff. However, official Israeli comments are pending until the soldiers' release is confirmed.

As part of a phased deal, the ceasefire halts hostilities and outlines a gradual release of hostages including children, women, and older men. It also calls for the partial withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. This initiative underscores a broader effort to bring long-term stability to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)