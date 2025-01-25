Left Menu

Effigy Immersed: A Protest Against Unfulfilled Promises

BJP candidate Parvesh Verma criticized former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of failing to clean the Yamuna river despite promising to do so. Verma's protest involved immersing Kejriwal's effigy in the river to symbolize unmet commitments, urging Delhiites to reconsider AAP's governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 15:06 IST
BJP candidate Parvesh Verma staged a protest by immersing an effigy of Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's former chief minister, into the Yamuna river. His protest came in response to Kejriwal's unmet promise to clean the river for public bathing.

Verma, speaking from the riverbank near ITO, accused Kejriwal of failing to deliver despite 11 years in power and investing Rs 8,000 crore. He labeled the AAP government's handling of the Yamuna as 'the biggest betrayal' to Delhi's citizens.

While Kejriwal admitted during his campaign that the promise remains unfulfilled, Verma charged that Kejriwal lacked both intent and ability. The effigy immersion was a call for accountability and a push for honesty in political promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

