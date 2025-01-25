SIT Unravels Multi-Crore Embezzlement Scam

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has taken decisive action against a major embezzlement case, freezing approximately Rs 47.96 crore across various bank accounts and recovering Rs 1.83 crore in cash. Additionally, jewellery valued at Rs 16.70 lakh was seized, as per a statement released by the police on Saturday.

Under the leadership of Anti-Terrorist Squad Superintendent of Police Rishabh Jha, the SIT is meticulously investigating fraudulent activities linked to around Rs 109 crore, misappropriated from accounts associated with state government undertakings in the Energy and Tourism sectors.

To date, seven individuals have been apprehended in connection with these cases. Notably, on January 20, the SIT executed a raid on the residence of Ram Lakhan Yadav in Doranda, leading to the recovery of Rs 60 lakh in cash. Further financial scrutiny identified Lolash Lakra and Lokeshwar Shah, both already in custody, with Shah's identification contributing to an additional recovery of Rs 76.38 lakh. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities endeavor to uncover the full scope of the embezzlement operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)