Left Menu

Major Terrorist Network Dismantled in Punjab

Law enforcement in Pakistan's Punjab province has dismantled a significant terrorist network, arresting 10 militants linked to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. Intelligence-based operations prevented attacks on infrastructure. Explosives and banned literature were seized. Legal proceedings against the suspects are underway, with further interrogation ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 25-01-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 15:56 IST
Major Terrorist Network Dismantled in Punjab
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Law enforcement agencies in Pakistan's Punjab province have successfully dismantled a major terrorist network. Ten militants linked to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were arrested, according to police on Saturday.

Swift and decisive actions through intelligence-based operations across the province this week have prevented planned attacks on critical infrastructure in Lahore and other Punjab cities, the counter-terrorism department (CTD) of Punjab Police reported.

Over 163 intelligence operations conducted in districts including Lahore and Rawalpindi led to the arrests. Among those detained was a highly dangerous militant from the TTP, captured in Lahore with explosives. Authorities recovered more than 3,000 grams of explosives, detonators, and banned literature. Further investigations are underway as the suspects face charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025