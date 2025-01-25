Major Terrorist Network Dismantled in Punjab
Law enforcement in Pakistan's Punjab province has dismantled a significant terrorist network, arresting 10 militants linked to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. Intelligence-based operations prevented attacks on infrastructure. Explosives and banned literature were seized. Legal proceedings against the suspects are underway, with further interrogation ongoing.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Law enforcement agencies in Pakistan's Punjab province have successfully dismantled a major terrorist network. Ten militants linked to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were arrested, according to police on Saturday.
Swift and decisive actions through intelligence-based operations across the province this week have prevented planned attacks on critical infrastructure in Lahore and other Punjab cities, the counter-terrorism department (CTD) of Punjab Police reported.
Over 163 intelligence operations conducted in districts including Lahore and Rawalpindi led to the arrests. Among those detained was a highly dangerous militant from the TTP, captured in Lahore with explosives. Authorities recovered more than 3,000 grams of explosives, detonators, and banned literature. Further investigations are underway as the suspects face charges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
