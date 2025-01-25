Brussels Attack Suspect Arrested in Spain

A suspect connected to the fatal shooting of two Swedish football fans in Brussels earlier this year was apprehended by Spanish authorities in Malaga, as confirmed by the police on Saturday. The attack took place in October 2023, before a football match between Sweden and Belgium.

Sweden's foreign ministry reported that the victims were Swedish nationals—a man in his 70s from Stockholm and a 60-year-old living abroad. Spanish police detained the suspect at Malaga airport while attempting to leave the country. The individual is accused of supplying the firearm to the shooter.

Currently held in Madrid, the suspect awaits extradition to Belgium on terrorism and homicide charges. Meanwhile, Belgian police have neutralized another suspect involved in the attack. The incident, amid high European security alerts due to the Israel-Hamas conflict, is believed to be driven by reactions to Koran burnings in Sweden.

(With inputs from agencies.)