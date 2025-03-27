Tragic Incident at Rehabilitation Centre: Food Poisoning Suspected
A suspected food poisoning incident at a government rehabilitation centre for children in Para led to the deaths of two children and severe illness in others. Local authorities have launched an investigation, collecting food samples and interviewing affected children to determine the cause.
In a heartbreaking development, at least two children have died, with several others falling ill, apparently due to food poisoning at a government rehabilitation centre in Para, officials reported.
On Tuesday evening, around 20 special needs children residing at the facility experienced sudden illness and were quickly transported to Lokbandhu hospital. 'Many of the children were severely dehydrated upon arrival. Despite our intensive care efforts, two of them succumbed,' explained Dr. Rajeev Kumar Dixit, the Medical Superintendent at Lok Bandhu Raj Narayan Combined Hospital, in a statement to PTI.
The incident has triggered a thorough investigation led by the Lucknow District Magistrate. Meanwhile, officials from both the Health Department and Food Safety Department have been actively involved, having visited the facility to collect food samples, which are now being analyzed. The District Probation Officer, Vikas Singh, noted that the centre currently houses 147 children, mostly orphans and those with mental challenges.
