BJP Criticizes Jharkhand's Law and Order Situation

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised an alarm over the ''deteriorating'' law and order situation in Jharkhand, attributing the surge in Maoist activities to the ''inefficiency'' of the JMM-led government.

During a press briefing on Friday, Jharkhand BJP chief Dr. Ravindra Rai expressed concerns about the increase in extremist and criminal activities, criticizing state officials for their ''whimsical approach.'' He alleged that the coalition government has turned Jharkhand into a ''den of criminals,'' questioning the resurgence of Maoist forces in rural areas.

Dr. Rai pointed out that incidents of violence, including the killing of Naxals and the recovery of sophisticated weapons like AK-47s during police raids, indicate a renewed vigor of outlawed groups. He accused the state government of failing to maintain law and order, which has heightened insecurity in cities like Ranchi, Dhanbad, and Jamshedpur. The BJP chief warned that if the situation doesn't improve, the party might resort to street protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)