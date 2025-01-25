Vision IAS Fined for Misleading Civil Services Exam Claims

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has penalized Vision IAS with a fine of Rs 3 lakh for misleading advertising regarding its students' success in civil services examinations.

Investigations revealed that Vision IAS knowingly omitted specific course information, creating a deceptive impression about its high success rates, according to a statement from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution.

The aggressive crackdown by the CCPA highlights the significance of accurate marketing to protect aspiring students from misleading claims.

