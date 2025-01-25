Left Menu

CEC Calls for Integrity in Campaigning to Preserve Voters' Faith

CEC Rajiv Kumar urged political parties to avoid engaging in disruptive campaigning and spreading fake narratives to maintain young voters' trust. Addressing the National Voters' Day event, he assured that the Election Commission would attentively respond to concerns and suggestions regarding electoral improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 17:43 IST
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar has called on political parties to steer clear of disruptive campaigning and the propagation of fake narratives, warning that such actions could disillusion the youth and erode trust in the electoral process.

Speaking at the 15th National Voters' Day event, attended by figures such as President Droupadi Murmu and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Kumar assured parties that the Election Commission would address their concerns and suggestions in writing.

Highlighting the global threat posed by misinformation, Kumar emphasized the need to maintain voter confidence. He also responded to criticism from the opposition Congress regarding the Commission's role and electoral integrity.

