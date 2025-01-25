Left Menu

Humanitarian Release: Yemen's Houthis Free 153 Prisoners

Yemen's Houthi group, with the support of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), released 153 prisoners on Saturday in Sanaa. Although the prisoners' identities were not disclosed, it was confirmed they included elderly and wounded individuals, freed on humanitarian grounds.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant humanitarian gesture, Yemen's Houthi authorities released 153 prisoners on Saturday, assisted by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), according to a statement from the ICRC.

The identities of those released remain undisclosed, but the ICRC confirmed regular visits were conducted at the detainment facility in Yemen's capital, Sanaa. The released include elderly and wounded individuals, freed for humanitarian purposes, as confirmed by the Houthis' Committee for Prisoners' Affairs during a press conference.

This event marks the second release since last year's initiative. However, U.N. personnel's involvement remains uncertain after the U.N. reported the seizure of seven staff members. The Houthis, aligned with Iran, have maintained control over a substantial part of Yemen, including Sanaa, since their power takeover between 2014 and early 2015.

(With inputs from agencies.)

