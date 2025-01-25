Left Menu

Engaging Democracy: The Power of Voter Participation

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya emphasized the vital role of voters in sustaining democracy, particularly highlighting youth engagement during National Voters’ Day. He praised the Election Commission for ensuring transparent elections and urged voters to actively participate, supporting national progress and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-01-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 21:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Saturday underlined the essential role of voter participation in sustaining a robust democracy.

Addressing an event on National Voters' Day, Acharya highlighted voters as democracy's backbone, essential for its health and vitality. The day is marked to educate citizens, notably first-time voters, about their electoral rights.

Emphasizing the pivotal role of youth, Acharya noted their creativity and energy as crucial to India's democratic fabric. This year's theme, 'Nothing like voting, I vote for sure,' encourages all eligible voters to engage in elections, with Acharya commending the Election Commission's efforts in promoting transparent electoral processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

