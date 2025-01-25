Engaging Democracy: The Power of Voter Participation

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Saturday underlined the essential role of voter participation in sustaining a robust democracy.

Addressing an event on National Voters' Day, Acharya highlighted voters as democracy's backbone, essential for its health and vitality. The day is marked to educate citizens, notably first-time voters, about their electoral rights.

Emphasizing the pivotal role of youth, Acharya noted their creativity and energy as crucial to India's democratic fabric. This year's theme, 'Nothing like voting, I vote for sure,' encourages all eligible voters to engage in elections, with Acharya commending the Election Commission's efforts in promoting transparent electoral processes.

