Albania's Miniature Holy Seat: A Spiritual Sovereignty

Albania is planning to establish a sovereign state in Tirana for the Bektashi religious order, similar to the Vatican, to promote religious tolerance. The enclave would have its own administration but no taxation or police, maintaining Albania's sovereignty. Parliament approval is required for the plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirana | Updated: 25-01-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 21:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Albania

Prime Minister Edi Rama announced on Saturday that Albania intends to create a sovereign Muslim state in Tirana for the Bektashi religious order. Modeled after the Vatican in Rome, this move aims to preserve and promote religious tolerance within the nation.

If realized, the Bektashi enclave would become one of the world's smallest states. It would boast its own administration but no taxation or law enforcement, ensuring it does not challenge Albania's sovereignty. Rama emphasized this during a ceremony marking the 95th anniversary of the Bektashi holy seat's relocation from Turkey to Albania.

The Bektashi order, an offshoot of Sufism established in the Ottoman Empire in the 13th century, has been headquartered in Albania since 1929. While details and timelines remain unclear, Albania's parliament must endorse the plan for this unique spiritual center. The Bektashis, representing around 10% of the population, are spread across the region, including Kosovo and North Macedonia.

