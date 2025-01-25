Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Upholds Assault Charges in Consensual Relationship Case

The Karnataka High Court ruled against dismissing serious charges in a case involving a police inspector accused by a social worker of assault, intimidation, and attempted murder despite a consensual relationship. The court noted the brutality inflicted and allowed the trial on these charges to continue.

Updated: 25-01-2025 21:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Karnataka High Court determined that a consensual relationship does not justify assault. The case centers on a Circle Inspector of Police accused by a social worker of multiple offenses, including assault and intimidation, despite acknowledging their consensual relationship.

The court documented the details of the complaint, which included threats, abduction, and assault, pushing charges under various IPC sections. This involved a disturbing incident where the inspector allegedly abducted and assaulted the complainant, leaving significant injuries requiring medical attention.

While the defense argued the relationship's consensual nature and cited a previous acquittal, Justice M Nagaprasanna dismissed the rape charge under section 376(2)(n) but upheld other charges. The court criticized the inspector's actions as grossly misogynist, ensuring the trial proceeds on these serious allegations.



