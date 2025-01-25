Left Menu

BSF Uncovers Rs 1.4 Crore Cough Syrup Smuggling Operation

BSF recovered 62,200 Phensedyl cough syrup bottles worth Rs 1.4 crore hidden in underground tanks near the India-Bangladesh border. The discovery raises concerns about internal security and the effectiveness of border security measures, as smugglers constructed 'bunkers' to store the consignment undetected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-01-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 22:00 IST
In a significant raid conducted by the Border Security Force (BSF) near the India-Bangladesh border, a cache of 62,200 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup was unearthed, valued at Rs 1.4 crore. The operation took place in the Naghata area of Majdia town, West Bengal, based on prior intelligence.

The contraband was stored in three underground tanks, cleverly concealed under dense vegetation and a hut made from CGI sheets. This elaborate setup highlights the increasing sophistication of smuggling operations in the region, challenging the vigilance of border security.

The TMC has criticized the BSF for failing to detect these 'bunkers' earlier, alleging that such oversights are a potential threat to internal security, especially given Bangladesh's current scenario. Calls for a detailed explanation from the Centre have been made to address these security gaps.

