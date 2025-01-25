Panchayat Leaders Honored for Outstanding Contributions

In a remarkable gesture of appreciation, Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' honored approximately 600 Panchayat representatives in the national capital on Saturday. These leaders were recognized for their exceptional efforts in implementing key government schemes at the grassroots level.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj invited these distinguished guests to witness the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path, acknowledging their contributions to the saturation of beneficiaries under flagship programmes such as Har Ghar Jal Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin).

Praised for their excellence across sectors including health, education, women and child development, water, and climate action, these leaders have been awarded at both national and state levels. Additionally, the 15th edition of 'Gramoday Sankalp' magazine was launched during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)