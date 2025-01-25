Left Menu

Gurugram Ramps Up Security for Republic Day Festivities

Ahead of Republic Day, Gurugram police boost security, deploying 3,500 personnel and establishing 52 checkpoints. Celebrations at five venues include parades and drone monitoring, ensuring law and order. Traffic management measures are also in place to facilitate smooth vehicular movement.

In preparation for Republic Day celebrations, Gurugram police have fortified security across the city, deploying over 3,500 officers. The initiative aims to maintain law and order and ensure fluid traffic flow, according to police officials.

A comprehensive plan includes 52 checkpoints, both regular and additional, strategically positioned to perform security checks. Five major venues will host Republic Day events, including parades featuring contingents from the Gurugram police force.

Advanced monitoring tactics are in play, with drones supervising the areas. Gurugram's law enforcement is also trained to manage unauthorized drones and balloons. Traffic Police will collaborate closely to control vehicular movement during the events.

