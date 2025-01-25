Left Menu

Conflict in Eastern Congo: South African Soldiers' Sacrifice

Nine South African soldiers have died in eastern Congo during intense fighting against Rwanda-backed rebels. The escalating conflict, marked by the M23 insurgency, has displaced 400,000 people, prompting UN concerns about regional stability. The EU demands Rwanda cease support for M23, amid calls for peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 23:59 IST
Conflict in Eastern Congo: South African Soldiers' Sacrifice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nine South African soldiers were killed amid intense fighting in eastern Congo, where efforts continue to fend off Rwanda-backed rebels from advancing on Goma, the South African defense department reported Saturday.

Heavy bombardment shook Goma as Congolese troops and peacekeepers resisted the rebels' push. The three-year M23 insurgency has intensified, with UN warnings of potential regional conflict. The Southern African regional bloc lost nine soldiers in recent fierce confrontations.

While Goma appeared calm on Saturday, the ongoing instability has forced the UN to relocate non-essential staff. The European Union urged Rwanda to stop supporting M23, as 400,000 more people have been displaced this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025