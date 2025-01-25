Conflict in Eastern Congo: South African Soldiers' Sacrifice
Nine South African soldiers have died in eastern Congo during intense fighting against Rwanda-backed rebels. The escalating conflict, marked by the M23 insurgency, has displaced 400,000 people, prompting UN concerns about regional stability. The EU demands Rwanda cease support for M23, amid calls for peace.
Nine South African soldiers were killed amid intense fighting in eastern Congo, where efforts continue to fend off Rwanda-backed rebels from advancing on Goma, the South African defense department reported Saturday.
Heavy bombardment shook Goma as Congolese troops and peacekeepers resisted the rebels' push. The three-year M23 insurgency has intensified, with UN warnings of potential regional conflict. The Southern African regional bloc lost nine soldiers in recent fierce confrontations.
While Goma appeared calm on Saturday, the ongoing instability has forced the UN to relocate non-essential staff. The European Union urged Rwanda to stop supporting M23, as 400,000 more people have been displaced this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congo
- South Africa
- M23 rebel
- Rwanda
- Goma
- peacekeepers
- conflict
- displacement
- UN
- EU
ALSO READ
Kurdish Peace Talks: A New Chapter in Turkey's 40-Year Conflict
Ceasefire Efforts Intensify Amid Gaza Conflict
Civilian Tragedy: Myanmar's Escalating Conflict Claims Over 40 Lives in Rakhine
Escalating Conflict: Russian Troops Advance in Ukraine
New era of crisis for children, as global conflicts intensify and inequality worsens