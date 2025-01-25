Conflict in Eastern Congo: South African Soldiers' Sacrifice

Nine South African soldiers were killed amid intense fighting in eastern Congo, where efforts continue to fend off Rwanda-backed rebels from advancing on Goma, the South African defense department reported Saturday.

Heavy bombardment shook Goma as Congolese troops and peacekeepers resisted the rebels' push. The three-year M23 insurgency has intensified, with UN warnings of potential regional conflict. The Southern African regional bloc lost nine soldiers in recent fierce confrontations.

While Goma appeared calm on Saturday, the ongoing instability has forced the UN to relocate non-essential staff. The European Union urged Rwanda to stop supporting M23, as 400,000 more people have been displaced this year.

