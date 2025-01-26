Left Menu

U.S. Halts Humanitarian Mine-Clearance Efforts

The U.S. State Department has instructed organizations involved in humanitarian mine-clearance to halt operations. This decision aligns with the president's executive order to reassess and adjust U.S. foreign aid. The directive was communicated via an email from the head of the Office of Weapons Reduction and Abatement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 00:50 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 00:50 IST
U.S. Halts Humanitarian Mine-Clearance Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. State Department has abruptly suspended all operations of humanitarian mine-clearance organizations funded by the department. This development was first reported by the New York Times on Saturday.

An email from the head of the State Department's Office of Weapons Reduction and Abatement communicated the unexpected directive. The stoppage is in accordance with the president's executive order aimed at re-evaluating and realigning United States foreign aid, as detailed in the report.

This sudden halt in operations affects numerous global efforts dedicated to clearing landmines and will likely prompt discussions on the future of U.S. funding for such humanitarian initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025