U.S. Halts Humanitarian Mine-Clearance Efforts

The U.S. State Department has abruptly suspended all operations of humanitarian mine-clearance organizations funded by the department. This development was first reported by the New York Times on Saturday.

An email from the head of the State Department's Office of Weapons Reduction and Abatement communicated the unexpected directive. The stoppage is in accordance with the president's executive order aimed at re-evaluating and realigning United States foreign aid, as detailed in the report.

This sudden halt in operations affects numerous global efforts dedicated to clearing landmines and will likely prompt discussions on the future of U.S. funding for such humanitarian initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)