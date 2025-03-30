Trump's Executive Order Puts French Firms in Compliance Crosshairs
The Trump administration is requiring French companies with U.S. contracts to adhere to a ban on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs, via a compliance questionnaire. This move highlights U.S. influence on European corporate policies and has sparked concerns over potential impacts on transatlantic relations, especially in France.
The Trump administration has issued a directive to French companies holding U.S. government contracts, demanding compliance with an executive order that bans Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs. This order underlines the extraterritorial reach of U.S. policy and its potential impact on European corporate practices.
Aimed at reinforcing 'America First' policies, the U.S. has sent questionnaires to ensure the companies adhere to federal anti-discrimination laws, urging them to provide certification of compliance. This raises questions about operational shifts these companies might face due to differing DEI approaches in the U.S. and France.
The French government has criticized this move, decrying the 'unacceptable' interference by the U.S. in French corporate affairs. With no immediate response from the U.S. embassy, the situation further strains transatlantic business relations, amid ongoing tensions over tariffs and security policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
