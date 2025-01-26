Intensifying Conflict: UN Peacekeepers in Eastern Congo Under Siege

Six United Nations peacekeepers have been killed in eastern Congo amid escalating clashes with the M23 rebel group, according to UN officials. The fallen peacekeepers include two from South Africa and one from Uruguay, among others.

The situation in Congo remains dire as the M23 rebels make significant territorial strides, threatening the city of Goma, a crucial security and humanitarian hub. The United Nations has moved to temporarily relocate nonessential staff from Goma, citing safety concerns.

Decades of conflict in resource-rich eastern Congo have created significant humanitarian crises, with the UN, African nations, and global powers grappling with the ongoing instability. Accusations of Rwanda backing the M23 further complicate regional efforts for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)