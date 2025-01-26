Left Menu

Wave of Hope: Syrian Refugees Return Home Amidst Political Change

Despite the recent political shift in Syria with Bashar Assad's government overthrow, around 200,000 refugees have returned home. UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi emphasizes the need for economic and infrastructural reform to sustain this return. Western sanctions remain a significant hurdle for Syria's recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 26-01-2025 03:14 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 03:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Syria

In a significant turn of events, about 200,000 refugees have returned to Syria following the overthrow of Bashar Assad's government last month, as reported by the United Nations refugee chief.

This movement follows a similar trend from Lebanon, where around 300,000 refugees returned late last year during the Israel-Hezbollah conflict. Many who fled Syria's 14-year conflict are considering returning as well.

Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, visited Damascus, meeting Syria's new leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa. He warned that sustainable return hinges on improving Syria's economy, restoring services, ensuring security, and rebuilding infrastructure. Grandi urged lifting Western sanctions, pivotal to Syria's recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

