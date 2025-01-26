Left Menu

Congo-Rwanda Tensions Escalate Amid M23 Insurgency Surge

Congo has severed diplomatic ties with Rwanda amid intensifying M23 insurgency and ongoing battles. Allegations of Rwanda's involvement in the conflict have been denied by Rwanda, but tensions rose with the killing of a Congolese military governor. The UN and EU have urged resolutions to prevent broader war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 03:36 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 03:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Congo has cut all diplomatic relations with Rwanda as conflicts intensify, with South Africa reporting nine peacekeeper fatalities during peace efforts against Rwanda-supported rebels in the eastern region.

The M23 insurgency in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, reborn in January, has resulted in rebels claiming significant territory, raising fears of regional war. Congo, with allies, has managed to momentarily repel the M23 advance towards Goma amid heavy fighting.

Accusations against Rwanda for involvement, specifically in the military governor's death, have spurred Congo to recall ambassadors and halt diplomatic activities sharply. The UN Security Council is set to reconvene urgently, highlighting growing international unease.

(With inputs from agencies.)

