Congo-Rwanda Tensions Escalate Amid M23 Insurgency Surge

Congo has cut all diplomatic relations with Rwanda as conflicts intensify, with South Africa reporting nine peacekeeper fatalities during peace efforts against Rwanda-supported rebels in the eastern region.

The M23 insurgency in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, reborn in January, has resulted in rebels claiming significant territory, raising fears of regional war. Congo, with allies, has managed to momentarily repel the M23 advance towards Goma amid heavy fighting.

Accusations against Rwanda for involvement, specifically in the military governor's death, have spurred Congo to recall ambassadors and halt diplomatic activities sharply. The UN Security Council is set to reconvene urgently, highlighting growing international unease.

