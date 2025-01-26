Congo-Rwanda Tensions Escalate Amid M23 Insurgency Surge
Congo has severed diplomatic ties with Rwanda amid intensifying M23 insurgency and ongoing battles. Allegations of Rwanda's involvement in the conflict have been denied by Rwanda, but tensions rose with the killing of a Congolese military governor. The UN and EU have urged resolutions to prevent broader war.
Congo has cut all diplomatic relations with Rwanda as conflicts intensify, with South Africa reporting nine peacekeeper fatalities during peace efforts against Rwanda-supported rebels in the eastern region.
The M23 insurgency in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, reborn in January, has resulted in rebels claiming significant territory, raising fears of regional war. Congo, with allies, has managed to momentarily repel the M23 advance towards Goma amid heavy fighting.
Accusations against Rwanda for involvement, specifically in the military governor's death, have spurred Congo to recall ambassadors and halt diplomatic activities sharply. The UN Security Council is set to reconvene urgently, highlighting growing international unease.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congo
- Rwanda
- M23
- insurgency
- diplomatic-ties
- peacekeepers
- Goma
- UN
- regional-war
- rebels
ALSO READ
In Lebanon, Guterres highlights challenges and support for peacekeepers
Tragedy in Eastern Congo: South African Peacekeepers Killed in M23 Conflict
UN Peacekeepers Injured as M23 Rebels Threaten Goma
Intensifying Conflict: UN Peacekeepers in Eastern Congo Under Siege
Tensions Escalate in Goma: Congolese Troops Thwart Rebel Advance