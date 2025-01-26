U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Saturday the possibility of the U.S. placing a 'very big bounty' on Taliban leaders. This consideration arises after reports surfaced indicating more American hostages are in Taliban custody than initially reported.

Rubio disclosed this information on social media platform X, suggesting bounties potentially larger than that on Osama bin Laden. Details, including the number of Americans held, were not provided.

Recently, the U.S. executed a prisoner swap, releasing an Afghan citizen in return for two detained Americans. Among the freed are Ryan Corbett and William McKenty. Meanwhile, international criminal proceedings have been initiated against Taliban leaders for alleged persecution against women and girls.

(With inputs from agencies.)