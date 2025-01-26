Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Officers Honored with Prestigious Medals

Three police officers from Arunachal Pradesh were recognized with the President's Medal for Distinguished Service and the Medal for Meritorious Service. Additional Director General of Police Vivek Kishore received the President's Medal, while Inspector General of Police Issac Pertin and Inspector Bhupen Buragohain were awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 26-01-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 10:29 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Officers Honored with Prestigious Medals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a noteworthy recognition of dedication and service, three police officers from Arunachal Pradesh were awarded prestigious medals by the President of India. The awards were conferred as part of this year's honors.

Additional Director General of Police Vivek Kishore received the President's Medal for Distinguished Service. This accolade highlights his outstanding service record and contributions to the police force.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Issac Pertin and Inspector Bhupen Buragohain were honored with the Medal for Meritorious Service, for their commitment and resourcefulness. A total of 942 personnel across police, fire, and civil defense services were recognized this year, emphasizing the nation's appreciation for their service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025