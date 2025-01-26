Arunachal Pradesh Officers Honored with Prestigious Medals

In a noteworthy recognition of dedication and service, three police officers from Arunachal Pradesh were awarded prestigious medals by the President of India. The awards were conferred as part of this year's honors.

Additional Director General of Police Vivek Kishore received the President's Medal for Distinguished Service. This accolade highlights his outstanding service record and contributions to the police force.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Issac Pertin and Inspector Bhupen Buragohain were honored with the Medal for Meritorious Service, for their commitment and resourcefulness. A total of 942 personnel across police, fire, and civil defense services were recognized this year, emphasizing the nation's appreciation for their service.

