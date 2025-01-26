Cohesion and Knowledge: RSS Chief's Call for Harmonious Living
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasizes the importance of respecting differences and cohesion for harmonious living during a Republic Day event. He highlights the role of knowledge and dedication in life, comparing it to cooking rice. Faith and dedication in everyday tasks, he suggests, lead to fruitful outcomes.
In a stirring Republic Day speech, Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), underscored the necessity of respecting diversity and maintaining cohesion for a harmonious society.
While speaking at a college in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, Bhagwat highlighted that recognizing differences as integral to life is crucial, and harmony is essential for happiness at both familial and community levels.
Bhagwat further elaborated on the significance of approaching tasks with knowledge and dedication. He compared the process to cooking rice, suggesting that without proper understanding and commitment, tasks can lead to trouble rather than success.
