Left Menu

Cohesion and Knowledge: RSS Chief's Call for Harmonious Living

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasizes the importance of respecting differences and cohesion for harmonious living during a Republic Day event. He highlights the role of knowledge and dedication in life, comparing it to cooking rice. Faith and dedication in everyday tasks, he suggests, lead to fruitful outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-01-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 10:30 IST
Cohesion and Knowledge: RSS Chief's Call for Harmonious Living
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

In a stirring Republic Day speech, Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), underscored the necessity of respecting diversity and maintaining cohesion for a harmonious society.

While speaking at a college in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, Bhagwat highlighted that recognizing differences as integral to life is crucial, and harmony is essential for happiness at both familial and community levels.

Bhagwat further elaborated on the significance of approaching tasks with knowledge and dedication. He compared the process to cooking rice, suggesting that without proper understanding and commitment, tasks can lead to trouble rather than success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025