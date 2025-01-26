Chhattisgarh's Drive: Crushing Maoists & Paving Economic Paths

Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka declared a breakthrough in the state's fight against Maoist threats during a Republic Day address, asserting that security forces have severely weakened these hostile elements over the past year.

Governor Deka emphasized a robust economic agenda, revealing a potential Rs 2.5 lakh crore investment influx slated to create five lakh jobs over five years. This economic leap is supported by initiatives such as the new industrial policy, tourism development, and the establishment of Nava Raipur as an IT and pharmaceutical hub.

Recognizing Bastar's newfound peace, Deka celebrated the state's cultural revival through events like the Bastar Olympics. He also acknowledged the importance of welfare programs such as the Mahtari Vandan Yojna and digital governance reforms designed to ensure transparency and efficiency.

