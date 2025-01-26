Tensions Erupt at Israel-Lebanon Border

Tensions flared at the Israel-Lebanon border as Israeli gunfire wounded five residents in south Lebanon, according to local media and security sources. The incident occurred as families attempted to return to their homes, despite ongoing military presence after the ceasefire agreement deadline had passed.

Israel confirmed its intentions to maintain forces in the region past the stipulated Sunday deadline. The arrangement, brokered by the U.S., formally ended last year's conflict with Hezbollah but stipulated withdrawal conditions that have reportedly not been entirely met.

The Israeli military is currently investigating reports of the incident in the border village of Kfar Kila, where residents have been cautioned not to return. The situation remains tense as both sides exchange accusations over the adherence to the ceasefire's terms.

