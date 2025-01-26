Left Menu

Maharashtra's Development Drive: Latur's Leap Forward

Maharashtra Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale announced the completion of key development projects in Latur by April 15, as part of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's seven-point action plan. Water conservation and agricultural benefits are prioritized, with special camps for farmer registrations and efforts to deliver timely government scheme benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 26-01-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 16:32 IST
Maharashtra's Development Drive: Latur's Leap Forward
Maharashtra Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale, aligning with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's 100-day action plan, has committed to completing key development projects in Latur by April 15.

Bhosale, speaking at a Republic Day event in Latur, highlighted water conservation projects totaling Rs 143.59 crore for 128 villages under the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan's second phase. Out of 2,142 proposed projects, many are already completed, with rapid progress on the remaining ones.

Emphasizing the importance of timeliness in development, Bhosale spoke about facilitating easy access to government schemes for farmers, introducing farmer IDs through the central Agristack initiative, and organizing special registration camps. The state's electricity subsidy scheme has benefitted nearly 1.38 lakh farmers. Bhosale also honored freedom fighters and war veterans at the event.

