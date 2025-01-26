Man Arrested for Attempted Cop Hit-and-Run
A man, identified as Chuntu Randeri, was arrested in Surat, Gujarat, for allegedly attempting to run over a policeman after his car was stopped at a checkpoint. The incident, captured on CCTV, resulted in injuries to a police constable. Randeri faces charges, including attempted murder.
A man was taken into custody in Surat, Gujarat, after being accused of attempting to run over a police officer near a checkpoint. The incident occurred in the Athwalines area in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The suspect, Chuntu Randeri, has a history of criminal activities, including prohibition violations and assault, according to police reports. CCTV footage shows Randeri's white car making a U-turn and hitting a police constable before he attempted to flee.
Officials confirmed that charges of attempted murder and obstruction of a public servant have been leveled against Randeri. He now faces prosecution under the Gujarat Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act.
