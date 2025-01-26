Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: Iran and Taliban Discuss Refugee Tensions and Water Rights

Taliban officials held discussions with Iran's foreign minister in Kabul to address shared border tensions, Afghan refugees in Iran, and the Helmand River water treaty. Iran emphasized its commitment to returning Afghan refugees, while urging the Taliban for cooperative water management. Economic relations and diplomatic recognition issues were also discussed.

  • Afghanistan

Top officials from the Taliban and Iran's foreign minister convened in Kabul to address pressing issues including tensions along their mutual border, the status of Afghan refugees residing in Iran, and agreements over water rights from the Helmand River. This marked Iran's first diplomatic visit to Afghanistan's capital since 2017.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi expressed intentions to facilitate the return of around 3.5 million Afghan refugees without meddling in Afghanistan's internal affairs, as per statements from Hamdullah Fitrat, Afghanistan government's deputy spokesman. The call was made for adherence to the Helmand River water treaty for equitable resource sharing.

Acting Prime Minister Hassan Akhund highlighted the impracticality of swift mass repatriation and urged Iran to respect Afghan refugees. He also pointed out that actions such as executions heighten tensions. Despite not recognizing the Taliban government, Iran seeks enhanced economic ties, granting the Taliban freedom to manage Afghanistan's embassy in Tehran.

