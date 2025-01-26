Left Menu

Congo Crisis: Airport Blocked as Rebels Advance on Goma

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, Congolese authorities have blocked access to Goma's airport due to an advance by Rwandan-backed rebels. The U.N. has urged staff to shelter in place. The ongoing conflict has led to U.N. peacekeeper casualties and raised fears of regional war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 17:59 IST
Congo Crisis: Airport Blocked as Rebels Advance on Goma
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo have taken measures to block access to Goma's airport as Rwandan-backed rebels continue their advance toward the eastern city, according to officials.

While the airport remains officially open, passengers have been advised to return home, with the United Nations urging staff to avoid the area and shelter in place. The rebel group M23 has claimed that the airspace over Goma is now inaccessible.

The escalation by M23 intensifies a three-year insurgency as concerns grow over potential regional conflict. U.N. peacekeeper casualties continue to mount, with reports from several countries confirming troop fatalities amid the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025