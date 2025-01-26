Congo Crisis: Airport Blocked as Rebels Advance on Goma

Authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo have taken measures to block access to Goma's airport as Rwandan-backed rebels continue their advance toward the eastern city, according to officials.

While the airport remains officially open, passengers have been advised to return home, with the United Nations urging staff to avoid the area and shelter in place. The rebel group M23 has claimed that the airspace over Goma is now inaccessible.

The escalation by M23 intensifies a three-year insurgency as concerns grow over potential regional conflict. U.N. peacekeeper casualties continue to mount, with reports from several countries confirming troop fatalities amid the crisis.

