Baha'i Faith Under Siege: Arrests in Iran Spark Outcry

Iran has arrested 13 members of the Baha'i faith, accusing them of targeting children for religious indoctrination, state media reported, sparking condemnation from the Baha'i International Community.

The Revolutionary Guards' intelligence unit made the arrests in Isfahan, stating that the detainees were illegally promoting their beliefs by exploiting the youth, without further details.

Critics, including the Baha'i International Community, likened the arrests to punishing individuals for conducting Sunday school classes, while Iranian authorities continue to deny targeting Baha'i women in ongoing crackdowns.

