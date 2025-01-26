Left Menu

Baha'i Faith Under Siege: Arrests in Iran Spark Outcry

Iran has detained 13 followers of the Baha'i faith in Isfahan, accusing them of proselytising among children. This action has garnered criticism from the Baha'i International Community. The Islamic Republic views the Baha'i faith as a deviation from Islam, though adherents consider it an independent religion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 20:36 IST
Baha'i Faith Under Siege: Arrests in Iran Spark Outcry

Iran has arrested 13 members of the Baha'i faith, accusing them of targeting children for religious indoctrination, state media reported, sparking condemnation from the Baha'i International Community.

The Revolutionary Guards' intelligence unit made the arrests in Isfahan, stating that the detainees were illegally promoting their beliefs by exploiting the youth, without further details.

Critics, including the Baha'i International Community, likened the arrests to punishing individuals for conducting Sunday school classes, while Iranian authorities continue to deny targeting Baha'i women in ongoing crackdowns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025