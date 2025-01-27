Trump's Tariff Threat: U.S.-Colombia Tensions Rise

Former President Donald Trump has announced a series of punitive measures against Colombia, citing the country's refusal to accept U.S. military flights deporting migrants. The proposed measures include wide-ranging sanctions along with imposing a 25% tariff on all Colombian goods entering the United States.

Trump disclosed these intentions in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social. He further warned that the tariff could double to 50% within a week if the situation remains unresolved, signaling a potential escalation in economic tensions between the two countries.

This announcement underscores the ongoing complex dynamics surrounding immigration policies and international relations, as well as the possible economic repercussions for bilateral trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)