M23 Rebels Threaten to Occupy Goma Amid Tense Standoff

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, M23 rebel forces, backed by Rwanda, have announced their intent to seize control of Goma, the largest city in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The announcement was made on Sunday, January 26, with the rebels setting a deadline of 3:00 am local time for the takeover.

The rebels have issued a stark ultimatum to the Congolese government forces, demanding that they lay down their arms and deposit their military equipment at the U.N. mission, MONUSCO. "We gave the Congolese forces a 48-hour ultimatum to lay down their arms, the ultimatum has already passed," rebel spokesman Willy Ngoma conveyed to Reuters in a direct warning.

With the ultimatum having expired, tension surrounding the control of Goma continues to build. The situation remains precarious as the international community watches closely for any developments in the region, which has been a focal point of conflict and instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)