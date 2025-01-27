Left Menu

Goma on Brink: M23 Rebels Encircle City Amidst Rising Tensions

In Goma, Eastern DRC, the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels advanced rapidly, leading to massive civilian displacement and grounding of flights. With tensions escalating, the UN Security Council held an urgent meeting amidst fears of a regional war. Accusations between Congo and Rwanda heightened as international condemnation grew.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 05:12 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 05:12 IST
In a swift and controversial move, the M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda, have closed in on Goma, forcing thousands of civilians to flee their homes. This rapid advance has raised concerns about the potential for a wider regional conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo's troubled eastern provinces.

As reports surfaced of the rebels entering the eastern city, Congolese forces were ordered to lay down their arms. The strategic seizure prompted an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council, as fears grew that the violence could escalate into a broader humanitarian crisis.

International condemnation followed, with Western nations denouncing Rwanda's alleged support for the rebels. As diplomatic tensions flared, the humanitarian impact deepened, with the World Food Programme halting emergency operations in the region amid the ongoing unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

