Trump Launches Review of FEMA Amid Controversy

In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump has initiated a review of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) by signing an executive order on Sunday. This directive stops short of immediately revamping or disbanding the nation's primary disaster response entity.

The newly established council will comprise federal heads and select individuals handpicked by President Trump from outside government circles. He has mandated that the council convene its inaugural public meeting within 90 days, with a comprehensive report due within 180 days thereafter. On a recent visit to disaster-stricken regions in North Carolina and California, Trump floated the idea of closing FEMA.

Citing alleged inefficiencies and possible politicization within FEMA, Trump suggested transferring federal funds directly to states for disaster management. As FEMA faces increased demand due to extreme weather conditions, Acting FEMA Head Cam Hamilton reassured staff on Friday about the organization's crucial role in national disaster response.

(With inputs from agencies.)