Crisis in Goma: M23 Rebels Escalate Conflict in Eastern Congo

In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing conflict in eastern Congo, M23 rebels, reportedly backed by Rwanda, have claimed control of the strategic city of Goma.

The seizure comes before a 48-hour ultimatum for the Congolese army to lay down arms, prompting a mass exodus in the city of over 2 million residents.

The situation has raised international alarms, with growing calls for a ceasefire and pressure mounting on Rwanda to withdraw support for the insurgents.

