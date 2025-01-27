Left Menu

Crisis in Goma: M23 Rebels Escalate Conflict in Eastern Congo

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels claim to have captured Goma, escalating tensions in eastern Congo's mineral-rich region. UN reports mass panic as Congolese forces are urged to surrender. Congo severed ties with Rwanda, blaming it for supporting M23. Calls for international intervention grow amid rising violence and humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goma | Updated: 27-01-2025 07:17 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 07:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing conflict in eastern Congo, M23 rebels, reportedly backed by Rwanda, have claimed control of the strategic city of Goma.

The seizure comes before a 48-hour ultimatum for the Congolese army to lay down arms, prompting a mass exodus in the city of over 2 million residents.

The situation has raised international alarms, with growing calls for a ceasefire and pressure mounting on Rwanda to withdraw support for the insurgents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

