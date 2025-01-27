Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order: Redistributing American Aid

The United States has suspended all foreign aid under President Trump's executive order for a review aimed at aligning financial assistance with US foreign policy. State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce emphasized the necessity for realigning aid to ensure American taxpayer dollars serve national interests, reflecting the America First agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2025 08:04 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 08:04 IST
Trump's Executive Order: Redistributing American Aid
  • Country:
  • United States

In a decisive move aligned with the America First policy, the United States has temporarily suspended all foreign aid, prompting a comprehensive review of financial assistance policies under President Donald Trump's executive order.

State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce clarified the suspension, stating the review is imperative to assure American taxpayer dollars contribute to national interests. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will oversee the evaluation of foreign aid programs, determining alignment with U.S. priorities.

Bruce cited concerns about accountability and return on investment for American taxpayers, stating the review ensures aid contributes to U.S. safety, strength, and prosperity, considering USAID's previous year distribution of nearly USD45 billion worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025