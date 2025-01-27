Trump's Executive Order: Redistributing American Aid

In a decisive move aligned with the America First policy, the United States has temporarily suspended all foreign aid, prompting a comprehensive review of financial assistance policies under President Donald Trump's executive order.

State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce clarified the suspension, stating the review is imperative to assure American taxpayer dollars contribute to national interests. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will oversee the evaluation of foreign aid programs, determining alignment with U.S. priorities.

Bruce cited concerns about accountability and return on investment for American taxpayers, stating the review ensures aid contributes to U.S. safety, strength, and prosperity, considering USAID's previous year distribution of nearly USD45 billion worldwide.

